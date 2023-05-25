The Governor of the Central Bank meets with the Director General of International Monetary

HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, met yesterday with HE Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum currently being held. During the meeting, they reviewed the most prominent monetary and economic developments.

His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani met with His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al Hamidi, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund.

His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, met yesterday with Mr. Shukri Dabaghi, Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SAS Company, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum.

His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani met with Mr. Hani Al-Qadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Jordan Investment Bank, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum.

The Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Investment Authority met yesterday with Mr. Michael Maybach, CEO of MasterCard, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum.