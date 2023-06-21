The inauguration of Al Noor Guide to the Doha Metro Network

Qatar Railways Company (Rail), in cooperation with Al-Noor Center for the Blind, launched the Al-Noor Center guide for the Doha metro network, on the sidelines of the 32nd Doha International Book Fair.

The launch of this guide comes as part of Qatar Rail’s efforts to contribute to providing all means of support and assistance for people with visual impairments and to facilitate their journey through the metro network. The guide uses the “Braille” method to inform blind and visually impaired persons the details of the metro network and facilities, instructions and steps for traveling by metro, and how to benefit from its various services available.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalifa Hassan Al Juhani, Head of Corporate Support Sector at Qatar Rail, said: “We are proud to cooperate with Al Noor Center for the Blind to launch the Al Noor Center guide for the Doha Metro network. This guide, which is the first of its kind, represents an important step in our strategy to enhance the accessibility of the metro network facilities and services for people with visual impairments. We are committed to providing an accessible and comfortable transportation experience for everyone, and we hope that this guide will contribute to improving the transportation experiences of people with visual disabilities through the metro network.”

Raise community awareness

He added: “Rail always seeks to cooperate and coordinate with the concerned authorities and authorities in the country in order to contribute to raising community awareness about the needs of the blind and visually impaired and integrating them into society. In cooperation with various partners, we look forward to continuing to implement and launch more services and facilities that support the development and improvement of the mobility experience for people with disabilities in general in the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.

For his part, Mr. Mishaal bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind, said: “We are pleased to launch the Al Noor Center guide to the Doha metro network, and to be partners of Qatar Rail in this achievement. The guide is a valuable tool and a reliable reference that enables the blind to learn about the network of lines and stations and to move easily and safely through the metro network. We value the cooperation with Qatar Rail and thank them for their continuous support in efforts to enhance the access of persons with disabilities in general and visual impairments in particular to the various public transport facilities in the country. We look forward to continuing the process of cooperation in terms of supporting and adopting all initiatives that enhance the provision of safe and accessible transportation experiences for people with visual impairments across the country.”