The International Energy Agency expects a record level of global oil demand in 2023

Today, the International Energy Agency expected oil demand to rise to a record level this year with tight supply, but in light of adverse economic conditions and interest rate hikes, the increase will be slightly less than expected.

However, the agency expected an increase in the volume of demand growth next year by more than expected, although the increase will be less than half of this year’s increase.

It stated in its monthly report on oil that the global demand for oil is under pressure from the difficult economic environment resulting from reasons including monetary tightening in particular in many developed and developing countries.

Despite expectations of demand reaching 102.1 million bpd, the agency cut its growth forecast for the first time this year by 220,000 bpd to 2.2 million bpd. The agency expected a lack of supply in the oil market, with the volume of demand exceeding supplies for the rest of 2023.

The agency said, “It expects that more than two-thirds of demand growth this year will come from China, as the pace of economic recovery is set to increase after the pandemic, especially later this year, but China’s recovery is proceeding at a slow pace so far.. adding that the expected reopening is about Large scale in China has failed to spill over into sectors other than travel and services, as the economic recovery loses momentum after picking up earlier in the year.

She pointed out that demand in developed countries, especially Europe, remains weak with the decline in manufacturing activity. The developed countries, members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, are heading to record a contraction in demand for four consecutive quarters until the last quarter of 2023.

And the agency added, saying that the growth in oil demand is heading to decline by the next half of the year to 1.1 million barrels per day, which reflects the tendency to manufacture electric cars and rationalize energy, although the agency raised its estimates with an increase of 860 thousand barrels per day, which it expected last month.

The agency said that the strong outlook for the global economy in the coming year and an expected increase in the use of gas oil in China helped to raise expectations.