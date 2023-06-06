The introduction of “artificial intelligence” in real estate design achieves wholesale gains

Architect Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Jaidah, Director General of the Arab Office for Engineering Affairs, stressed the necessity of introducing artificial intelligence in real estate planning and design, due to the great privileges and facilities that this field provides in this field.

In exclusive statements to The Arab Weekly on the sidelines of his participation in the first Qatar Real Estate Forum, he said that artificial intelligence reduces more than 95% of the time required in the process of preparing real estate designs and maps, in addition to providing many of the expenses needed by the authorities in the process of studying, designing or choosing. A site for a real estate building.

He explained that the traditional process needs more than 6 months to study the selection of the appropriate site according to the population, infrastructure and needs of the region, while these tasks can be accomplished by artificial intelligence in only half an hour, as the artificial intelligence can start the process of analyzing and conducting a study on the site. Specific and give the result in a very short period, and that includes the needs of the region, for example, showing some sites where the sidewalk is used as a car park, and here it shows you the need for car parks, as well as showing the real estate blocks, energy uses, and others. It gives good results in a short period and helps to make the right decision and the appropriate design for the property to be built or invested in.

He pointed out that artificial intelligence technologies provide many possibilities such as generative design and genetic algorithms, and huge potential for architects and real estate developers, as it helps them to provide wonderful and advanced architectural solutions in a record time that cannot be achieved by traditional methods. This technology can analyze massive amounts of data to create optimal designs.

He explained that this technology provides many opportunities to develop unique and innovative architectural concepts, and to improve design quality and sustainability.

Jaidah confirmed that AI-supported design is gaining popularity among international real estate development companies, as it provides the possibility of accelerating the design process, reducing risks, and making accurate and quick investment decisions. AI-assisted design also helps real estate developers find optimal locations for construction projects and bring real estate designs into compliance with local regulations.