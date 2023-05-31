The Joint Economic and Financial Committee of the French-Qatari Strategic Dialogue holds its meeting

The meeting of the joint economic and financial committee of the French-Qatari strategic dialogue was held last night in the French capital, Paris.

The Qatari side in the meeting was chaired by Dr. Saud Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, while the French side was chaired by Ms. Magali Sisana, Head of the Department of Bilateral Affairs and Corporate Internationalization at the Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two parties, on the financial and economic level, and French-Qatari cooperation in the field of financial support for developing countries.

It also reviewed areas of investment in strategic sectors, food security, partnership between the public and private sectors, and green financing.