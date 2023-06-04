The latest Audemars Piguet editions are available at Ali Bin Ali Luxury.. Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” Watch

Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has announced that it will unveil the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” as part of its second collaboration with Marvel that begins in 2021. This watch is between ancestral experience and future technology. Measuring 42 mm in diameter, in titanium and black ceramic, it is an outstanding feat of skeletonization and openwork, highlighting the Manufacture’s boundless creativity in the field of complications. This model also embodies Audemars Piguet’s desire to forge links with different cultural worlds, to seek inspiration outside the world of Haute Horlogerie, and to draw on the world of popular culture. Limited to 250 pieces, the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” is accompanied by a one-of-a-kind piece – one piece, which will be auctioned in favor of the First Book association. and Ashoka, two non-profit organizations empowering young people to make a difference and work for positive impact.

Your friendly neighbor hero

Following the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon, launched in 2021, this is the second collaboration with Marvel featuring Spider-Man, one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes.

“We are thrilled to share our latest collaboration with Audemars Piguet and celebrate a collection of timepieces featuring a cultural icon, the Spider-Man. This collaboration demonstrates the enduring appeal and global impact of Spider-Man, while also benefiting two amazing non-profit organizations that help further empower today’s youth.” François-Henri Benamias, CEO – Audemars Piguet, said, “In this second collaboration with Marvel, we want to pay tribute to Spider-Man, Spider-Man, one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel Universe, who understands that with great power comes great responsibility. And to celebrate this occasion, we are pleased to renew our commitment to First Book and Ashoka in working to empower young people to become agents of change, as they are our heroes in real life.”