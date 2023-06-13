The Minister discusses the youth employment strategy… New Qatarization plans to keep pace with the growth of the energy sector

His Excellency Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, presided over the twenty-third annual Qatarization meeting, which discussed Qatarization plans and achievements over the past year.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior executives and representatives of companies participating in the strategic plan for Qatarization in the energy sector, in addition to a number of senior officials in the education sector.

In his opening speech, His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs gave a comprehensive overview of the goals of Qatarization and its alignment with the human development elements of the Qatar National Vision, and the need to formulate Qatarization plans commensurate with the unprecedented growth of the energy sector.

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said: “We are inspired by the sector’s efforts towards Qatarization from the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is led and directed by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, may God protect him. These efforts are based on the pillar of human development in the vision that calls for ‘the development of the population of the State of Qatar so that they can build a prosperous society’ and ‘an increased and diversified participation of Qataris in the work force’.

Emphasizing the need to give Qatari youth appropriate opportunities to build and develop their careers, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs called on all energy sector companies to pay greater attention to strategic Qatarization, which was and will remain a “major strategic objective that must be in line with comprehensive manpower plans.”

His Excellency also provided an overview of the unprecedented growth of the energy sector and the milestones of the important achievements it has achieved through all exploration and exploration activities and petrochemical industries, at the local and international levels. His Excellency said: “The energy sector in Qatar is witnessing unprecedented development and expansion, which confirms its position on the global energy map. Our national capabilities will play a key role in the growth of our sector and in moving forward towards achieving our vision.”

Concluding his speech, His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said: “More attention is needed to make technical positions more attractive and rewarding for Qataris. In this regard, it is important that we be able to offer Qatari youth attractive jobs and work environments through which they can develop and grow with a greater sense of satisfaction and achievement.”

His Excellency Minister Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi thanked all energy sector companies and their employees for their hard work and dedication in supporting Qatarization efforts. He also expressed his appreciation to all concerned parties, including individuals, institutions and local communities who work together to support the goals of Qatarization.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency presented the annual Qatarization Crystal Awards, which are given to distinguished companies in recognition of their achievements in four categories. , Qatar Chemical Company Limited (Q-Chem) for its efforts to support learning and development, and North Oil Company for Best Advances in Qatarization.

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi also presented the annual Qatarization certificates, which are awarded to companies that achieve the greatest amount of progress since the previous calendar year in three categories. Qatar Chemical Fertilizers Company (Qafco) for their support in learning and development.