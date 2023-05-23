The Minister of Communications meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia

His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, met with HE Mr. Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the fields of transportation and transportation, and discussed ways to enhance economic partnership in these fields and push it towards broader horizons.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.