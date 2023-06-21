The Minister of State for Energy Affairs confirms that Qatar Energy has witnessed unprecedented growth

His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy, confirmed that Qatar Energy has witnessed unprecedented growth over the years, achieved many successful mergers, strengthened its operations and international presence, and increased its capacity. Productivity of liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals.

His Excellency said during the “Basmati” ceremony that was held to honor 108 employees of Qatar Energy in recognition of their long service, which ranged between 30 and 45 years: The growth achieved by Qatar Energy would not have been possible without the efforts and hard work of the leadership team, noting the commitment of the honored employees. And their great contribution to the transformation from the Qatar General Petroleum Corporation to “Qatar Petroleum” and then to “Qatar Energy” and the tremendous growth that took place over the past decades.

His Excellency shed light on the achievements of Qatar Energy during its transformation period, including the North Field development projects that will raise Qatar’s production capacity of liquefied natural gas from the current 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons per year. He said: “Our growth path has witnessed large strategic projects such as efforts to develop the fields of Al-Idd Al-Sharqi, Al-Rayyan and Al-Shaheen fields, the Barzan gas plant, the Ras Laffan petrochemical project, the Golden Pass LNG project, the Golden Triangle polymers plant in Texas, the Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, and the Ammonia 7, which in its entirety constitutes very important milestones in serving the requirements of growth in Qatar, and providing hydrocarbon products for the local and international markets, and we have also strengthened our marketing capabilities, and we have started the largest campaign to build LNG carriers in the world.