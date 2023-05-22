The Minister of Transport honors “Mwani Qatar” and “QTerminals”

Yesterday, His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, honored Mwani Qatar and QTerminals Group, in recognition of the efforts of their distinguished team in achieving Hamad Port, during the years 2021 and 2022, in advanced ranks among the top ten globally in the global container port performance index issued by The World Bank and Standard & Poor’s International.

The two certificates of appreciation were received by Captain Abdullah Mohammed Al-Khonji, CEO of Mwani Qatar, and Mr. Neville Bisset, CEO of QTerminals Group.

According to this global indicator, Hamad Port came, during the year 2021, ranked third in the world among the most efficient ports in performance, according to the standards for transporting and delivering containers to administrative regions. Shipping and unloading business, after Hamad Port was ranked 38th in the world in 2020. The container port performance index compares nearly 350 container ports around the world, and evaluates them according to specific principles and criteria.

This achievement reflects the efficiency of operations at Hamad Port and its advanced infrastructure, in addition to the facilities it contains and developed in accordance with international standards, as well as the pioneering services it provides to its customers.

This advanced global ranking also confirms the development of the performance of Hamad Port, which is making its way steadily to consolidate its position as one of the most important hub ports in the Middle East and the region, in order to raise the efficiency of the logistics services sector in the country.

And transforming it into a leading global trade center, in a way that enhances its plans for economic diversification, in order to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that, during the year 2022, Hamad Port received 1,569 ships, handled more than 1.40 million standard containers, and about 1.5 million tons of bulk cargo, in addition to receiving approximately 45.8 thousand heads of livestock, and more than 72.5 thousand units of vehicles and equipment.