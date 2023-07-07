The Minister of Transport is looking to support cooperation with Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, met yesterday with His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics.

During the meeting, which was held in the capital, Riyadh, they reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of transport and communications, and discussed ways to push this cooperation towards broader horizons, especially the development of the transport sector and logistics services related to this vital sector, in order to achieve future visions and common interests of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a number of ministry officials and representatives of the transport sector in the country.