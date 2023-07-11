The Minister of Transportation receives the Secretary General of (AFCAC)

His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, received yesterday at the Ministry’s headquarters, HE Ms. Adifonke Adeyemi, Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the AFCAC Commission in the field of civil aviation, and discussed ways to support and develop them, especially in the areas of training aimed at developing the efficiency of human resources working in civil aviation in the African continent.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of conducting the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, HE Mr. Igor Marara, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the country, and a number of officials of the (AFCAC) commission.