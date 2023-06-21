The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announces an initiative to support the prices of sacrificial animals

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company, announced an initiative to subsidize the prices of sacrifices for citizens for the year 1444 AH, which starts from tomorrow (Thursday) and continues until the first Saturday of next July.

The ministry confirmed, in a statement today, that the initiative aims to control the market during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, and provide basic commodities at an acceptable price for consumers, in addition to achieving price stability, creating a balance between supply and demand, and stabilizing the local market during certain seasons in which the demand for supply increases. , And reduce the unjustified rise in red meat prices in those seasonal periods.

She explained that it was agreed with the Widam Food Company (Widam) to provide local and imported sheep, to be sold at subsidized and reduced prices to citizens according to the specific weights and prices, namely: local sheep weighing 40 kilograms and above 1000 riyals, and imported sheep 40 kilograms and above at a price of 1000 riyals.

And she stated that the Widam company will provide appropriate sheds, and commit not to selling any poor sheep or that do not conform to the specifications and conditions of the legal sacrifice, or do not conform to the weights and sizes agreed upon with the ministry, noting that the sacrifices will be sold in the slaughterhouses affiliated with the Widam Food Company in each of the north. And Al-Khor, Umm Salal, Al-Wakra and Al-Sheehaniya, pointing out that the sale initiative includes citizens only, at the rate of one head of live sheep, and the Qatari ID card must be presented to complete the sale process, and the age of the buyer must not be less than twenty years.

She pointed out that the value of loading, slaughtering, cutting and packaging fees is 50 riyals, and includes 34 riyals for loading fees, and 16 riyals for slaughtering, cutting and packaging fees, through separate coupons, explaining that beneficiary citizens can use the coupon for slaughtering, cutting and packaging from the beginning of the initiative until the end of December 2023. , in the event that the consumer does not want immediate slaughter.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that it will intensify its inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with the subsidized prices, and the integrity of the procedures for implementing the sacrificial animal sale, and urged all consumers to report any abuses or violations through its communication channels.