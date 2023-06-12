The Ministry of Commerce announces the suspension of receiving services in government centers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the suspension of a number of services in government service centers, and this decision comes after these services were made available electronically through the single window platform.

This step comes within the framework of keenness to unify the efforts of government agencies towards the digital transformation of the services they provide, and to contribute to facilitating and speeding up their implementation, which contributes to encouraging the investment and trade climate in the country.

The Ministry stated that the services that have been suspended from receiving auditors in government service centers are: adding a new branch, changing the trade name, changing the trade name with changing activities, amending individual data, amending commercial activities, changing location, changing the responsible manager, and renewing a commercial license.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had launched a package of smart electronic services within the single window, which is considered a quantum leap in the way the ministry deals with the public, with the aim of accelerating and digitizing procedures to improve the level of services provided to individuals and companies, and raise the efficiency of government administrative processes and the effective use of information technology in providing services. In order to enhance the country’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy, in order to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.