The Ministry of Commerce is discussing the mechanism of the new price registration system

Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will hold an introductory meeting and workshop on the mechanism of the new price registration system.. The Ministry called on the owners of the aforementioned commercial establishments to attend the introductory workshop, which will be held today from 9-11 am, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry – Sheikh Fahd Bin Jassim Hall the second.

The price evaluation and follow-up system manages the process of registering and evaluating price lists for services provided in commercial establishments.

The system contains 3 main services: registering the service price list, adding new items or deleting registered items from the service price list, and the third is increasing or decreasing the prices of the items registered in the service price list.

The list to which the new mechanisms will be applied includes the owners of the following commercial and service establishments:

Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, men’s and women’s salons, and gyms. It also included owners of restaurants, saunas, skin care centers, providing meals on occasions, men’s salons, women’s salons, children’s salons, and contractors organizing live events other than artistic and sports events, with or without facilities. Foot care and beauty centers, internet cafes and cafes in which shisha is served, commercial sports clubs, serving drinks in coffee shops, commercial sports academies, cafeterias, saunas, commercial sports centers, barbering and hair cutting for men, massage and massage centers, physical development centers, commercial mobility, massage and relaxation (men) and commercial sports club companies Sun rooms, foot care and beautification centers, undertakings for organizing sporting events, and rehabilitation centers for sports cadres.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeks to protect the consumer through the Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department, which works to implement the provisions of legislation regulating the protection of consumer rights and combating commercial fraud, in addition to taking the necessary measures to protect the consumer, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.

Take the necessary measures to combat commercial fraud, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

It also works to coordinate with the competent authorities regarding taking procedures for examination and analysis and the extent of conformity with the standard specifications of goods and commodities in the markets to protect the vital needs of the consumer and protect him from commercial fraud, receive and verify complaints from consumers, and follow up on taking the appropriate measures in this regard.

In addition to receiving reports related to fraud and commercial counterfeiting, and taking the necessary measures in this regard. Inspection of shops, warehouses, factories and other places designated for sale, storage or manufacture of goods, examination of records, documents and books, apprehension of violators and taking the necessary measures in their regard in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and taking samples of goods that may be suspected in order to ensure their safety and conformity with standard specifications and take the necessary measures in their regard. .

And supervising the preservation of the samples received by the Department and following up the procedures for examining and analyzing them to ensure their safety, and coordinating with the competent authorities or the owners of marks in order to ensure the safety of the goods and their non-counterfeiting.

And key services for recording, increasing and decreasing prices within the new mechanism.