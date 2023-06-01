The Ministry of Commerce organizes a series of introductory workshops

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry organized a number of workshops for business owners; This is to introduce the price evaluation and follow-up system.

The workshops shed light on the mechanism of the price evaluation and follow-up system for commercial establishments, which manages the process of recording and evaluating price lists of services provided by these establishments, including restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, barbershops, beauty centers, and gyms. The system enables users who own specific commercial activities in the targeted service sectors to enter the system to add price lists in the designated tables, provided that the applicant is one of those authorized in the commercial register, and that the commercial license that will be used in the application is valid.

On a related level, the workshops touched on the entry data for the price evaluation and follow-up system, where the phone number should be registered on the same personal number of the applicant so that a code is sent to verify each entry process to the system, in addition to the need to adhere to filling out the approved forms in the system to add data. Correctly, and photocopying the actual price list used in the facility and uploading it to the system in high quality.

In addition, the workshops touched on the main services of the price evaluation and follow-up system for commercial establishments, which include registering the service price list, adding new items or deleting registered items, and increasing or decreasing the prices of items registered in the price list.