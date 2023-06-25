The Ministry of Transport celebrates the International Day of the Seafarer

The Ministry of Communications participates with the international maritime authorities in celebrating the International Day of the Seafarer, which is set by the International Maritime Organization for seafarers on June 25 of each year, to increase attention to seafarers and take care of their safety as the main pillar in the operation of ships, and raise awareness of the application of safety and maritime security standards to achieve safe maritime navigation.

On this occasion, the Ministry organized a tour for cyclists in cooperation with Qatar Cyclists (Rasan) and the “A-Thirteen” Academy. A number of the Ministry’s employees and agencies working in the country’s maritime transport sector participated in it.

The tour started from Al Wakra Bus Station to Hamad Port, and when the riders arrived at the port headquarters, the supply ships at Hamad Port blew their whistles to celebrate this day.

The International Day of Seafarers is an occasion that is invested in celebrating workers in the maritime services sector and the efforts made to support them. The Ministry of Transportation has made great strides in qualifying and developing the working and specialized cadres in the maritime sector, and has organized many courses and workshops for maritime specialists in the country’s authorities, with the aim of updating their knowledge. In the international agreements concerned with issues of maritime security and safety and the preservation of the marine environment, in accordance with the objectives of the International Maritime Organization “IMO”.