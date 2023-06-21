The Ministry of Transport will host the first international forum for electric transport and self-driving mobility next October

Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, the Ministry of Transportation is hosting the first International Forum for Electric Transportation and Self-Driving Mobility, organized by Just S & Auto Marketing Services, from October 10-12, 2023.

The three-day forum, which Doha will host, will shed light on the latest trends and innovations in sustainable transport solutions. It will also provide a leading platform for exchanging experiences and ideas and enriching discussions on developments in the field of electric transport and self-driving mobility, which is an urgent global trend of great importance at all local and international levels. .

The forum will bring together a group of industry leaders, policy makers, senior officials, experts, speakers, representatives of ministries, government institutions, private sector companies, academic institutions and the media, as well as hundreds of attendees. Thus, the forum will be an appropriate opportunity for relevant international parties to enhance knowledge, explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships, and formulate recommendations on the future of Operation of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles in practice.

On this occasion, Eng. Hamad Issa Abdullah, in charge of the duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Communications, said: “For many years, electric transport vehicles have been a main focus in the efforts of governments and the visions of manufacturing companies within the general framework of sustainability and diversification of energy sources.”

He added that the State of Qatar seeks to bring about radical transformations in the transportation sector by investing in sustainable and smart mobility and improving energy efficiency, in order to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision and in line with the global trend aimed at reducing harmful carbon emissions from conventional vehicles.

Engineer Hamad Issa pointed out that the State of Qatar has made advanced stages in implementing environmentally friendly sustainable transport plans, as the Ministry of Transportation, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, is implementing a strategy of complete and gradual transformation to electric buses, which aims to convert all public transport buses to work with electric energy by the year 2030, as well as Establishing all infrastructure facilities that serve this transformation. In addition, the Ministry is working on developing a comprehensive strategy for regulating self-driving vehicles in the State of Qatar.

Dr. Frank Hempel, Non-Resident Fellow at InStrat and consultant at the Forum said: “The Qatar Electric Mobility and Self-Driving Mobility Forum is unique in bringing together industry experts from around the world to discuss sustainable mobility solutions from a technology, research and policy perspective.

He added that the forum in Qatar aspires to be the actual initiative to establish an international multilateral forum and establish a rich and constructive dialogue to exchange visions, experiences and viewpoints on sustainability innovations, which have become very important at the global level.