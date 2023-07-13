The number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany increased last June

The Federal Statistical Office in Germany revealed today that the number of company bankruptcies in Germany increased by 13.9% during the month of June, compared to the same month last year.
The Federal Office indicated that an increase in such cases was recorded by only 3.1% during last May.
It is worth noting that since August 2022, the number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany has been constantly increasing.
