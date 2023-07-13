-Advertisement-
International

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany increased last June

By News Desk
The Federal Statistical Office in Germany revealed today that the number of company bankruptcies in Germany increased by 13.9% during the month of June, compared to the same month last year.
The Federal Office indicated that an increase in such cases was recorded by only 3.1% during last May.
It is worth noting that since August 2022, the number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany has been constantly increasing.

