The Pearl Gas-to-Liquids plant wins the “Osoul of the Year” award

For the second year in a row, the Pearl GTL plant, the largest GTL facility in the world, won the Shell ‘Asset of the Year’ award in recognition of its operational, production, sustainability and safety performance in 2022. The award follows a competitive process involving all of Shell’s power facilities Shell worldwide.

The Pearl GTL plant is a joint venture between Qatar Energy and Shell and is the largest single energy project in Qatar’s world-class energy sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Rick Talent, Executive Vice President GTL Affairs and President of Qatar Shell, commented: “It is a great honor to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row. It is a testament to our partnership with Qatar Energy and our shared commitment to performance excellence. Winning this global recognition is proof that the Pearl GTL project in Qatar ranks among the best in the world.”

Misfer Al-Budaiwi, Vice President of the Pearl GTL plant, added: “This award is a culmination of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at the Pearl GTL plant, especially since 2022 was an exceptional year that required careful focus on the progress and safety of operations. Our commitment to outstanding performance will continue in the coming years, God willing. We have made significant improvements in all aspects of our operations. Thanks to the Pearl GTL team who made this possible.”

The Pearl GTL plant is located in Ras Laffan Industrial City in northern Qatar. It started operations in 2011 and has been generating significant economic value since then. GTL technology converts natural gas into high-quality liquid fuels and base oils for lubricants and other liquid products typically made from petroleum. Pearl GTL can produce up to 140,000 bpd of GTL products, and up to 120,000 bpd of natural gas liquids and ethane.