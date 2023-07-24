The Planning Authority is looking to support cooperation with Malaysia

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Chairman of the Planning and Statistics Authority, met with HE Mr. Zamchari bin Shaharan, Malaysian Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the sectors of statistics and databases, and ways to support and develop them.

This meeting comes after the visit of a delegation from the Planning and Statistics Authority, headed by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Head of the Planning and Statistics Authority, to the Malaysian Statistics Department last June to see first-hand the latest plans and strategies to improve official statistics and benefit from modern technology in this field.