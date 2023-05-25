The President of Zanzibar receives the Minister of Transportation

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ali Mwini, President of Zanzibar, received yesterday HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, during his visit to Doha, to participate in the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the transportation sector, and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

Yesterday, the Minister of Transportation met with Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of ports and various maritime transport activities, and ways to enhance and develop them.