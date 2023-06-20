The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins its dealings in the green zone

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started the day’s trading, in the green zone, and the index gained 44.63 points, or 0.43%, and thus reached the level of 10.326 points, compared to the end of yesterday’s trading, Monday.

Figures issued by the Stock Exchange showed a positive performance for all sectors, with the telecommunications sector increasing by 1.67%, followed by the transportation sector by 0.53%, the insurance sector by 0.49%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.40%, and the consumer goods and services sector by 0.40%. 0.39%, the industry sector with 0.09%, and finally the real estate sector with 0.03%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 102.856 million riyals, distributed to 25.548 million shares, with the implementation of 3,184 transactions.