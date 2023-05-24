The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins the day’s trading on a decline

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started today’s trading, down by 12.85 points, or by 0.12%, and thus fell to the level of 10,595 points, compared to the end of yesterday’s trading.

The stock exchange figures attributed the decline in the general index to the negative performance of the real estate sector, which fell by 0.46%, the consumer services sector by 0.37%, the industries sector by 0.11%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.07%, while the insurance sector rose by 1.15%, and the transport sector by 1.15%. 0.42%, and the telecommunications sector by 0.03%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 135.174 million riyals, distributed to 59.446 million shares, with 3.679 transactions executed.