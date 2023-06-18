The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins the day’s trading with an increase of 21.89 points

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started the day’s trading with a rise of 0.21%, to add 21.89 points to its balance, and to rise to the level of 10293 points, compared to last Thursday’s closing.

The figures issued by the Qatar Stock Exchange attributed the positive performance of the general index to the rise recorded in the consumer goods and services sector by 0.92%, the transport sector by 0.38%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.21%, and the real estate sector by 0.16%, while the industrial sector declined by 0.14%. %, the communications sector by 0.18%, and the insurance sector by 0.22%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 150.077 million riyals, distributed to 67.244 million shares, with the implementation of 5254 transactions.