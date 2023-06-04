The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins today’s trading by adding 88 points to its balance

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started trading today, up by 0.86%, to add 87.66 points to its balance, and thus rise to the level of 10296 points, with the support of six sectors.

The figures issued by the Stock Exchange attributed the positive performance of the general index to the insurance sector by 3.49%, the industrial sector by 1.84%, the real estate sector by 1.40%, the telecommunications sector by 1.28%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.92%, and the banking and services sector. Finance by 0.61%, in contrast, the performance was negative for the transport sector by 0.03%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 78.311 million riyals, distributed over 34.662 million shares, with 2.971 transactions executed.