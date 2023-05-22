The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins today’s trading, up by 0.10%.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started the day’s trading, up by 0.10%, to gain 10.48 points, and thus rise to the level of 10,661 points, compared to yesterday’s closing, driven by five sectors.

The Qatar Stock Exchange figures attributed the positive performance of the stock exchange to the insurance sector by 1.91%, the real estate sector by 1.17%, the transportation sector by 0.49%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.29%, and the industrial sector by 0.26%. In contrast, the performance was negative for the communications sector by 0.01. And the banking and financial services sector by 0.17%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 239.152 million riyals, distributed to 156.729 million shares, with the implementation of 5755 transactions.