The Qatar Stock Exchange index begins today’s trading with a rise

The Qatar Stock Exchange index recorded a marginal increase at the beginning of today’s trading by 0.05%, raising its balance by 5.05 points, and thus rising by 10,402 points compared to the end of yesterday’s trading.

The stock exchange figures showed an increase in the performance of the insurance sector by 1.02%, the real estate sector by 0.45%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.18%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.18%, and the transportation sector by 0.14%. 0.13%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 77.573 million riyals, distributed over 26.96 million shares, with the implementation of 3110 deals.