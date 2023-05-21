The Qatar Stock Exchange index is down at the beginning of today’s trading by 0.05%

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started today’s trading with a slight decline of 0.05%, losing its balance by 5.04 points, and thus descending to the level of 10638 points, compared to the closing of last week.

The figures issued by the Stock Exchange showed an increase in the performance of the real estate sector by 0.55%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.45%, the industrial sector by 0.16%, and the transportation sector by 0.09%. On the other hand, the performance was negative for the banking and financial services sector by 0.19% and the insurance sector. by 0.41% and the telecommunications sector by 0.97%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 159.903 million riyals, distributed over 76.720 million shares, with the implementation of 3513 transactions.

In a separate context, the Qatar Stock Exchange announced that there is no change in the results of the quarterly review of the “FTSE” indices, which will enter into force on June 15, 2023 after the market closes.