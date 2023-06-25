The Qatar Stock Exchange index is down at the beginning of today’s trading by 0.39%

The Qatar Stock Exchange index declined at the beginning of today’s trading, by 0.39%, to lose its balance of 39.85 points, and thus descend to the level of 10066 points, compared to the end of yesterday’s trading, under the pressure of 5 sectors.
The figures issued by the Stock Exchange attributed the recorded decline to the negative performance of the real estate sector by 1.87%, the industrial sector by 1.04%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.89%, the insurance sector by 0.22%, and the banking and financial services sector by 0.16%. On the other hand, the performance was positive for the telecommunications sector by 0.35%. And the transport sector by 0.31%.
At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 75.088 million riyals, distributed to 36.544 million shares, with the implementation of 2638 transactions.
