The Qatar Stock Exchange index is down by 45.56 points at the beginning of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started today’s trading, down by 0.42%, to lose its balance of 45.56 points, and to drop to the level of 10,200 points compared to the end of yesterday’s trading, under pressure from various sectors.

The figures issued by the Qatar Stock Exchange showed a negative performance of the insurance sector by 0.07%, the industry sector by 0.25%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.42%, the transport sector by 0.50%, the communications sector by 0.72%, and the real estate sector by 0.90. %, and the consumer goods and services sector by 1.21%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 104.079 million riyals, distributed to 43.801 million shares, with the implementation of 3657 transactions.