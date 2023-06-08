The Qatar Stock Exchange index is falling at the beginning of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index fell at the beginning of today’s trading, by 0.09%, to lose its balance by 9.09 points, and thus to go down to the level of 10287 points, compared to the closing of yesterday’s trading.

The figures issued by the Stock Exchange showed an increase in the performance of the real estate sector by 1%, the transport sector by 0.43%, and the industry sector by 0.16%. %, and the insurance sector by 1.28%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 31.216 million riyals, distributed to 15.157 million shares, with the implementation of 1335 transactions.