The Qatar Stock Exchange index loses 35.35 points in the beginning of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started trading today, down by 0.34%, to lose its balance of 35.35 points, and to retreat to the level of 10,256 points, compared to yesterday’s closing, under pressure from the banking, financial services and industry sectors.

The Qatar Stock Exchange figures attributed the decline in the general index to the negative performance of the banking and financial services sector by 0.69%, the industry sector by 0.42%, and the transport sector by 0.13%. Real estate by 0.45%, and the consumer goods and services sector by 0.33%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 109.543 million riyals, distributed to 58.675 million shares, with the implementation of 3455 transactions.