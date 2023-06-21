The Qatar Stock Exchange index loses 47.49 points at the start of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index fell at the beginning of today’s trading by 0.46%, losing 47.49 points and dropping to the level of 10219 points, compared to the end of yesterday’s trading.

The stock exchange figures attributed the decline in the general index to the negative performance of the industrial sector by 0.82%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.56%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.55%, and the real estate sector by 0.46%. On the other hand, the transportation sector recorded stability of 0.00%, while it was Positive performance for the insurance sector by 0.46% and the telecommunications sector by 0.42%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 101.839 million riyals, distributed to 27.476 million shares, by executing 3023 transactions.