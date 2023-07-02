The Qatar Stock Exchange index rises to 10163 points at the beginning of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index started trading today, after the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, with an increase of 0.88 percent, adding 88.94 points to its balance, and rising to the level of 10163 points, compared to last Monday’s closing.

Qatar Stock Exchange data showed a positive performance for the transportation sector by 2.54 percent, the insurance sector by 1.47 percent, the banking sector (financial services) by 1.01 percent, the real estate sector by 0.85 percent, the industrial sector by 0.64 percent, and the telecommunications sector by 0.20 percent. On the other hand, the performance of the consumer goods and services sector was negative, down 0.42 percent.

After ten in the morning, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 78.845 million riyals, distributed to 44.874 million shares, with the implementation of 2,590 transactions.