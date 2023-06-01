The Qatar Stock Exchange index rose by 1.37% at the beginning of the day’s trading

Qatar Stock Exchange trading started today with an increase of 1.37% to add to the balance of the general index 138.76 points, and thus rise to the level of 10293 points, compared to the end of trading yesterday with the support of various sectors.

The stock exchange figures attributed the positive performance of the general index to the real estate sector, which increased by 1.77%, the telecommunications sector by 1.67%, the consumer goods and services sector by 1.66%, the banking and financial services sector by 1.42%, the industrial sector by 1.15%, the transportation sector by 0.75%, and the insurance sector by 0.28%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 113.318 million riyals, distributed to 47.122 million shares, with the implementation of 4160 transactions.