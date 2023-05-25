The rise of the dollar amid the strength of the US economy

The dollar rose to a two-month high against the euro, and to a six-month high against the yen today, as the resilience of the US economy prompted dealers to reduce their bets on a rate cut this year.

The US currency touched the level of 1.07425 dollars per euro early in the Asian session, and the dollar recorded 139.66 yen.. While the dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against six major currencies, including the euro and the yen, touched the highest level in two months at 104.01.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan again hit a six-month low, dropping to 7.0827 per dollar in offshore markets.

The Australian dollar recorded a new low, the lowest in six and a half months, at $0.6527. The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.6085.