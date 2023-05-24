The Rwandan President stresses the importance of the strategic partnership with Qatar

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between his country and the State of Qatar, especially since the Arab Gulf region is achieving growth and is full of many important opportunities, pointing to the need to invest in achieving economic growth.

His Excellency said during a panel discussion within the Qatar Economic Forum 2023, in cooperation with Bloomberg, that no country is capable of achieving economic growth alone, especially a small country like the Republic of Rwanda, pointing to the need to build partnerships with market leaders.

His Excellency pointed out that the negotiations have been completed and the stage of implementation of what has been agreed upon with the State of Qatar has been implemented, as we continue to build partnerships with Qatar Airways, and work is underway to build Kigali airport, which will reach about 70% completion by the end of this year.

His Excellency President Paul Kagame explained that through achieving economic progress we can address human rights issues, saying: The Republic of Rwanda is looking for strategic partnerships with market leaders, where we invest in biotechnology, and we started manufacturing vaccines with “BioNTech”, as well as building partnerships that To innovate and support emerging companies in this field.

His Excellency referred to the Republic of Rwanda’s pursuit of growth, saying: “We have investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, and we are busy building our country and we need resources that will not be available until we return to the market, so we want to ensure our position as a reliable country that is able to pay its debts,” pointing to Rwanda does not borrow for the sake of borrowing, but with the aim of investing in sectors that generate good returns, thus contributing to the well-being and development of our people.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda called for the need for borrowers to focus on the areas in which they should invest, and to reconsider many projects with the aim of achieving better results than before, indicating that after the exit from the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a dialogue on the “Special Drawing Rights” of the International Monetary Fund. Which should be reconsidered to address some problems, as Africa’s share was 33 billion US dollars, while the expected figure exceeded 100 billion dollars, which indicates an abundance of money in the event of benefiting from the “drawing rights”, stressing that the International Monetary Fund did everything in its power to support African economies. .