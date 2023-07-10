The Saudi stock market index closed lower

The main Saudi stock index closed today, down 22.42 points, to close at 11586.93 points, with transactions worth 6.8 billion riyals.

The volume of shares traded amounted to 474 million shares, in which the shares of 101 companies recorded an increase in value, while the shares of 114 companies closed in decline.

On the other hand, the Saudi parallel stock index (growth) closed today, up 62.61 points, to close at 23692.37 points, with transactions worth 51 million riyals, while the volume of shares traded exceeded 3 million shares.