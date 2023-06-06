The stability of gold prices, amid hopes that the rate hike will stop

Gold prices stabilized in early Asian trading today, after US service sector data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) would stop tightening monetary policy this month.

Gold settled in the spot market at $1961.09 an ounce..while US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1977.30.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $23.5595 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1028.03, while there was little change in palladium at $1413.10 after it fell in the last session.