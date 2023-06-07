The stability of gold prices awaiting the US Central Bank’s interest rate decision

Gold prices stabilized today, amid cautious investors’ anticipation of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) decision regarding interest rates during its meeting next week, while the dollar’s decline supported the yellow metal.

There was little change in gold prices in the spot market, and it maintained 1963.83 dollars an ounce (an ounce), while US gold futures contracts recorded a tepid performance, reaching 1980.20 dollars.

The dollar index fell slightly, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $23.6131 an ounce, while platinum increased 0.3% to $1034.55, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1419.07.