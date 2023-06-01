-Advertisement-
International

The stability of gold prices, supported by the decline of the dollar

By News Desk
Gold prices stabilized today, supported by the dollar’s decline, amid investors’ assessment of the upcoming Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) moves regarding interest rates.
Gold prices settled in spot transactions at $1963.49 an ounce, and US gold futures contracts at $1963.10.
In terms of other precious metals, spot silver prices rose 0.2% to $23.52 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $998.33, and palladium jumped 1.1% to $1376.41.

