The State of Qatar is keen to promote competition and prevent monopoly in commercial activity

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Competition Protection and Prevention of Monopolistic Practices Committee at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the State of Qatar is keen to enhance competition and prevent monopoly in commercial activity.

This came in a press statement by His Excellency on the sidelines of the “Fourth Competition for the Arab Region” forum, which was held in Riyadh and was attended by high-ranking officials from 28 Arab and international competition authorities, a group of experts and academics, and representatives of the private sector.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani said that nearly two decades ago, the State of Qatar issued a law to protect competition and prevent monopolistic practices in 2006, and during the past years, the state issued a set of legislation and laws that support the business environment and climate and stimulate investment and openness to the market. Global.

His Excellency added that promoting competition and preventing monopoly is an important factor in liberalizing trade and promoting a free market economy, as well as contributing to development, innovation, attention to quality and improving the level of prices of goods and services.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Competition Protection and Prevention of Monopolistic Practices Committee at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed the importance of the fourth competition forum for the Arab region in spreading the culture of competition among Arab countries, enhancing cooperation and coordination between competition committees and authorities in ESCWA member states, and contributing to the promotion of governance and sustainable development.

The forum aimed to support decision-makers in their efforts to enhance competition policies at the national level and stimulate regional cooperation between competition authorities. market, and concerns arising from the exploitation of dominance in digital markets.