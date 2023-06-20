The State of Qatar ranks fifth in the world in economic performance for the year 2023

The ranking of the State of Qatar has increased in the Global Competitiveness Book for the year 2023, so it ranked (12) in the world compared to (18) last year out of 64 countries included in the report issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development (IMD) in Switzerland, most of which are developed countries. It also achieved Qatar ranked fifth in the world in economic performance for the year 2023.

The competitiveness assessment relies on a set of data and indicators that were provided at the local level, in addition to the results of a survey of a sample of company managers and businessmen regarding the business environment and the competitiveness of the Qatari economy.

A statement by the Planning and Statistics Authority stated today that the themes in which the State of Qatar occupied advanced ranks in the report included: the economic performance axis ranked (5), the government efficiency axis ranked (4), and the business sector efficiency axis ranked (12). The ranking of the State of Qatar also advanced in the infrastructure axis, ranking (33).

The positive impact in arranging the various axes was the result of a number of factors, including: low unemployment rate, population growth rates, income tax levels, consumption tax rate, and cybersecurity, in which the State of Qatar ranked first in the world. It also ranked second globally in the trade exchange index, high percentage of government budget surplus/deficit, digital transformation of companies, social and economic reforms, public-private partnerships, number of highly skilled engineers, and ranked third in healthcare infrastructure. , current account balance, corporate tax rate on profit, total tax revenue, government policy adaptation to economic changes, government subsidies, central bank policy, banking service delivery, air transportation quality, use and analysis of big data, environmental laws not hampering business competitiveness, and electricity rates for industrial customers.

His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Muhammad Al-Nabit, Chairman of the Planning and Statistics Authority, welcomed the results achieved by the State of Qatar, saying, “The state focused on achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a comprehensive road map for social, human, economic and environmental development, noting that the national development strategies of the State of Qatar, including In that, the country’s third national development strategy – which is expected to be launched before the end of the year – constitutes a major engine in advancing the country’s economic growth and enhancing its competitiveness by investing in modernizing and expanding its infrastructure, improving education and health care systems, and diversifying its economy by investing in multiple sectors such as Finance, logistics and tourism.

It should be noted that this report is the (fifteenth) report in which the State of Qatar participates in succession, and it is the result of the continuous cooperation between the International Institute for Administrative Development on the one hand, and the Planning and Statistics Authority on the other.