The State of Qatar wins the presidency of the ICAO Technical Cooperation Committee

The State of Qatar won the presidency of the Technical Cooperation Committee of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This came during the organization’s session held during the current month of June, which brought together representatives of the member states of the Council, during which it elected the candidate of the State of Qatar, Mr. Issa bin Abdullah Al-Maliki, its permanent representative to the “ICAO” as chairman of the committee.

The Technical Cooperation Committee is affiliated to the Council of the Organization (ICAO), and it is responsible for providing aid and advice to the Council, reviewing cooperation policies and activities, technical support and training, in addition to its responsibility for operational plans and evaluating the effectiveness of the organization’s departments, implementing the technical cooperation program at the regional levels, in addition to considering challenges. Challenges that countries face during the development of their civil aviation sector, and identifying mechanisms to provide them with appropriate support to improve their operational and technical capabilities.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, said: The election of the State of Qatar to this position is a tangible recognition by the international community of its effective contributions and pioneering role in finding solutions to the challenges facing international civil aviation since winning the membership of the organization’s council last year, as this reflects Achievement The confidence of ICAO members in the global position enjoyed by the country in the civil aviation community.