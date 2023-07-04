The stock market declines 22 points, and liquidity rises to 485 million riyals

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange lost 22.46 points in yesterday’s trading, after a significant rise in the first day of the week. The index fell by 0.22% to 10181.08 points, and 4 sectors, led by real estate, declined by 0.73%, while 3 sectors rose, led by insurance, by 3.82%.

“Widam” shares topped the gains by 9.98%, while “Ijarah” came on top of the declines by 3.28%.

Liquidity recorded 485.76 million riyals, compared to 365.91 million riyals on Sunday, while trading volumes decreased to 177.33 million shares, compared to 207.36 million shares in the previous session, and 22.73 thousand transactions were executed.

For its part, the Edaa Company announced the completion of the registration of the subscription rights for the Meqdam Holding Group, and thus these rights will be available in the accounts of the shareholders registered in its records as of 06/11/2023 in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly.

These rights will be available in the shareholders’ accounts, starting on Monday 03/07/2023, and will be available for trading (for a period of ten days) starting from Tuesday morning, corresponding to 04/07/2023, until Monday, corresponding to 07/17/2023.

The Qatar Stock Exchange also announced that the Commercial Bank for Financial Services Company will start the activity of providing liquidity on the shares of Al-Mahar Holding, starting from Thursday, corresponding to July 6, 2023.

The group company for securities will undertake the activity of market maker on a number of companies, starting on July 6, 2023.

The Qatar Stock Exchange also confirmed that QNB Financial Services will start the market maker activity, starting on Thursday, corresponding to July 6, 2023, for the following companies: Mannai, Medical Care, Takaful Gulf, Qatar National Cement Company, Al Meera Consumer Goods and United Development.

The group company for securities will start the market maker activity, starting on Thursday, corresponding to July 6, 2023, on the same companies, and the group for securities reported that the liquidity supply activity on Al-Mutahidah shares has been suspended since the date of 6/26/2023.

For its part, Dukhan Bank announced its intention to disclose the financial statements ending on June 30, 2023, on 07/16/2023.