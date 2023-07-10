The stock market gains 25 points amid declining liquidity

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange gained 25.31 in yesterday’s trading, reaching 10,270.89 points, an increase of 0.25%. Liquidity decreased to 265.84 million riyals, compared to 483.69 million riyals last Thursday. Trading volumes decreased at 106.79 million shares, compared to 176.71 million shares in the previous session. 9.2 thousand transactions were executed.

And the performance of the session supported the growth of 3 sectors, led by communications by 1.41%, while 3 sectors, led by insurance, declined by 3.81%, while the industry settled alone.

The share of “Bima” increased by 2.61%, while “Qatar and Oman” led the declines by 4.73%.

For its part, Qatar International Islamic Bank announced its intention to disclose the financial statements ending on June 30, 2023, on 07/25/2023.

The deposit company has also modified the percentage of foreign ownership in the Gulf Warehousing Company to become 100% of the capital, which is equivalent to (586,031,480) shares.

The deposit company modified the percentage of foreign ownership in Industries Qatar to become 100% of the capital, which is equivalent to (6,050,000,000) shares.

The Medicare Group announced its intention to disclose the financial statements ending on June 30, 2023, on 07/18/2023.

For its part, most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher yesterday, Sunday, thanks to the rise in oil prices, while the Egyptian index continued to incur losses for the fourth session.

Oil prices, a major catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, rose nearly 3 percent to a nine-week high on Friday, as worries about supply and technical buying outweighed investor concern that higher interest rates would slow economic growth and reduce demand. on the oil.

The Saudi index rose 0.1 percent, with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group rising 1.1 percent.

The kingdom raised the prices of most of its crude oil to customers in Asia in August for the second month in a row, after announcing an extension of a voluntary cut in its production in addition to the broader agreement with the OPEC + alliance.

Sources close to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said the group is likely to maintain an optimistic view of oil demand growth for next year in its forecasts it publishes this month, expecting growth to slow compared to this year but remain above average.

Outside the Gulf region, the blue-chip index in Egypt fell 3.2 percent, extending its losses for the fourth session, as foreign investors continued to sell amid difficult economic conditions locally and internationally. Almost all the stocks included in the index declined, including the share of Misr Fertilizer Production Company, which fell 18 percent.

The Kuwaiti index rose 0.4 percent to 8,020 points, while the Bahraini index fell 3.2 percent to 16,555 points.