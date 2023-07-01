The value of the Apple group exceeds $ 3 trillion

The market value of the “Apple Group” exceeded $ 3 trillion during the last week’s trading on the American “Wall Street” stock exchange, for the first time since January of last year.

Apple’s share increased by 1.4%, with the group exceeding $3 trillion in market value, amid expectations of the company’s ability to expand into new markets.

The tech giant briefly hit this threshold in January 2022, but it has never ended a trading session above that level.

Wall Street stocks rebounded after the publication of a report stating that US consumer prices were moderating, and the personal consumption expenditures price index monitored by the US Federal Reserve (central bank) fell to 3.8% on an annual basis in May, down significantly from 4.3% in the previous month. .

The data comes on the heels of other upbeat economic reports this week about first-quarter growth and consumer confidence, raising hopes that the US economy will avoid a recession.