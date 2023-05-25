The world is facing high inflation rates and increasing oil and food prices

The Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, affirmed that the world is facing a rise in inflation rates and an increase in oil, food and fertilizer prices, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions, and the Russian-Ukrainian war, have created additional pressure on the global economy.

During a discussion session, as part of the second day of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 in cooperation with Bloomberg, which is currently being held in Doha, she said: Our relationship with the State of Qatar is strong and extends for many years, expressing her hope that the agreement to supply Bangladesh with Qatari gas will continue.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh reviewed the conditions that her country faced during the seventies and eighties of the last century, and the impact of the conflict at that time on the economic conditions of citizens and the cessation of growth, pointing out that her attachment to her country prompted her to return and form a government in 1996, which made some progress for the country, before problems returned to the fore again in Bangladesh.

She added that in the year 2008 a new government was formed, and began planning for the economic and social development of the country, according to priorities aimed at achieving food security, health care, housing and others, as the percentage of the gross domestic product reached about 8.1 percent, indicating that in 2015 Bangladesh moved to the middle countries.

The State of Mrs. Sheikh Hasina Wajed indicated that her country continued to achieve gradual growth until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the whole world suffered from its repercussions on global economies, explaining that as soon as the economy began to gradually recover, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis began, as rates rose. Inflation has increased the prices of oil, food, fertilizers and other basic materials.

And she indicated that the Bangladesh economy is growing despite not achieving a GDP of more than 6 percent, pointing out that the aim of borrowing from the International Monetary Fund lies in alleviating the current economic crisis, stressing that her country’s position allows it to pay off its debts and achieve growth.

The Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh indicated that her country’s government is working to develop infrastructure and provide basic services to citizens, as well as seeking to provide renewable energy alternatives, indicating that Bangladesh’s foreign policy is based on good relations and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries or siding with one party against another.

At the end of her speech, she pointed out that her country relied on plans aimed at starting its program as a developing country in the year 2026, in addition to adopting other programs to achieve many development goals.