Through artificial intelligence, in cooperation with Google Cloud, Qatar Airways improves the passenger experience

Qatar Airways and Google Cloud have announced the start of cooperation between them, which will open horizons for the Qatari carrier to use data through artificial intelligence / machine learning via Google Cloud, in order to improve exceptional passenger service and enhance its operational efficiencies.

In 2022, Qatar Airways carried more than 18.5 million passengers across 150 destinations within its global network. With this huge and growing number of passengers, a lot of structured and unstructured data reaches the digital transformation unit of the Qatari carrier. It is expected that the cooperation between the national carrier of the State of Qatar and Google Cloud will enhance the ability of analyzing Qatar Airways’ passenger data through artificial intelligence / machine learning from Google, including BigQuery and Vertex AI, and thus Qatar Airways will upgrade the exceptional passenger service by offering them offers. Tailored to their individual needs based on their previous trips and leading travel destinations.

Qatar Airways Chief Information Technology Officer, Mr. Srinivasan, said: “Qatar Airways is one of the leading companies in the aviation sector, which has raised the standards of quality highly through the distinguished service it provides to its passengers, which has won many international awards. Collaborating with Google Cloud will give us the opportunity to enhance flexibility and the ability to scale when needed, as we look more to take advantage of structured and unstructured data to provide an unparalleled experience for customers and employees. We will also benefit from a variety of secure electronic cloud services from Google to enhance the operations of Qatar Airways and our airports, especially in the field of aircraft inventory management and ground handling.”

He added, “We look forward to collaborating with Google to experience some of the latest technologies through this long-term partnership. Having the cloud in Qatar also gives us the assurance that our data will remain in-country so we can focus on data and AI/ML-led innovation without worrying about where the data is.”

Ghassan Costa, General Manager of Google Cloud Qatar, said: “Today, companies can make smart decisions in real time and deliver relevant experiences to their customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. We can say that Qatar Airways is not only an airline that transports passengers from city to city, but also embodies the authentic Qatari hospitality. By using Google Cloud, Qatar Airways can elevate the exceptional travel experience and provide travelers with travel recommendations tailored to their needs and interests, as if they had a dedicated travel agent for each traveler.”

In addition, Qatar Airways and Google Cloud are looking to open new avenues for collaboration, including the use of cloud tools to enhance payment methods, increase streamlined processes, and more. Sustainability is also a key priority in the digital transformation agenda of the Qatari carrier, as it will explore the use of Google Cloud, the best cloud in the industry, to implement new programs that contribute to supporting Qatar Airways in achieving its sustainability goals by 2030.